by Linda Straker

Latest Emergency Powers Regulations will expire at 11:59 pm 20 July 2020

The latest Emergency Powers Regulations which came into effect as of midnight on 15 July 2020 will expire at 11:59 pm 20 July 2020.

Gazetted on 14 July, there are no changes to the regulations which expired at 11:59 pm on 14 July. “We made no changes to the regulation which expired on Tuesday, 14 July, but we have extended the date for another week,” said Health Minister, Nickolas Steele.

The regulations among other things mandate that every person in the public must wear a mask or an appropriate form of face covering and adopt social/physical distancing of 6 feet. It states that social activities must not be beyond 20 persons, and the maximum number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals shall be 50.

Failure to comply with the mask wearing or any section of the regulation can result in the police charging persons for failing to comply with the regulations. Mask wearing is now scientifically recognised as reducing the spread of Covid-19 which is transmitted through droplets from the mouth.

Grenada began living under the Emergency Powers Regulation after the state declared a State of Emergency in March and implemented a curfew as part of measures to contain the coronavirus which has infected more than 3 million and caused the death of thousands worldwide.

Health Minister Steele, in a recent news conference, urged Grenadians to comply with the regulation as it has proven to be effective.

