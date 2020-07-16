The Emergency Powers Covid-19 Regulations which took effect on 15 July 2020, will remain until 11:59 pm on Monday, 20 July 2020.

The regulation mandates that every person in public must wear a mask or an appropriate form of face covering, and adopt social/physical distancing of 6 feet.

It also mandates that social activities must not be beyond 20 persons while the maximum number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals is limited to 50.

GIS

