As a psychologist of Grenadian origin living in the UK, I have always silently looked on at the conduct of operations and politics in Grenada with bated breath.

Our nation has come a long way, yet in so many ways we have a long way to go. As I observe my fellow countrymen on social media over the last few months and more profoundly, the last few weeks and days, I have entertained a few pertinent questions in my view:

Are we really conscious and vigilant as we ought to be about our local issues?

Are we seeing ourselves as an extension of the USA?

Are we holding our government accountable for the vetting or lack thereof, as it relates to persons holding prominent and key positions, and are PhDs with political affiliation enough to suffice?

With this mentioned, I wish to zoom in on my local colleague in the field of psychology, who by all intents and purposes appears to have been making himself a political spectacle for far too long and has now graduated to the realms of social media spectacle, that above learned psychologist. In so doing it is apparent that the most fundamental rule of ethics of client confidentiality is up for grabs.

It is much easier to understand the media sensation created by a small percentage of lawyers on the island as it is usually their strategic way of advertising. And one cannot fault them for that, as advertising by lawyers is not permitted in Grenada and one has to survive after all. On the other hand, it is inexcusable that a psychologist with a contract which exposes him to the many frailties of Grenadian society entrusted to him, should behave in such a questionable manner.

With his level of training, one can expect that he be the one to exercise a rational thought process and encourage due process before what appears to be a knee-jerk reaction, leading to him exposing his client to unnecessary exposure of his medical condition, as well as compromise of his mental health status.

Further, he went on to post the photos of the family of the accused as well as their exact location which can be reasonably construed or misconstrued as a threat or an incitement of the public.

Protest is always valid if timed well, after one has exhausted all possible avenues for justice and when all the facts are on the table.

I urge my Grenadian brothers to exercise caution going forward, exercise restraint, and also do not allow your actions and reactions to be influenced by opportunistic individuals who would tackle your genuine emotions to attain their own personal gain without care of the consequence to us as a nation and as a people.

Clinical Psychologist (PhD)

London, UK

