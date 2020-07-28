PROJECT TITLE: Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS)

TYPE OF CONTRACT: Consultancy

COUNTRY OF ASSIGNMENT: Grenada

ANTICIPATED PROJECT START: August 2020

Supporting the Administrative Processes for the Establishment of the Water Resources Management Unit (WRMU) and Cross-Sectoral Mainstreaming of Climate Resilience into Policies, Plans and Regulations of Water-Related Sectors

The scope of this service contract is determined by the Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS) Project, which is jointly implemented by the Grenadian Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation and the German International Development Corporation (GIZ). The G-CREWS project is co-funded by the Green Climate Fund and Germany’s Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU).

The project supports the integration of climate-resilience into Grenada’s water sector governance by establishing a dedicated Water Resource Management Unit (WRMU), based on the outcome of the drafted Water Policy, and by mainstreaming climate resilience in water sector related policies, plans and regulations. That will ensure sound and climate-responsive regulation of water resource management and will eventually lead to a strengthened institutional and regulatory system for climate-responsive planning and development.

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire qualified consultants to support the activities under the project: the ‘Implementation of Water Legislation to Establish the WRMU’ and ’Cross-Sectoral Mainstreaming of Climate Resilience into Policies, Plans and Regulations of Water-Related Sectors’. Under these activities, the main responsibilities of the consultancy are:

The support of the relevant sector institutions and other stakeholders in the elaboration of the administrative arrangements for the creation and implementation of a Water Resource Management Unit in Grenada.

The development of supplementary sector documents in alignment with existing sector policies/plans, based on the recommendation of relevant ministries.

GIZ now requests eligible bidders to submit their proposals in providing these services. Interested companies/consultants must provide expressive information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the services, namely the provision of two experts as described in the Terms of References.

Interested parties are invited to submit the following documents to complete their proposals:

Technical offer Price offer Company/Consultant details including full (company) name, full address, phone and email Company/Consultant profile CV Previous experience with similar jobs. A summary description (including scope and location) of similar projects undertaken with contact details of reference principal.

Interested parties may obtain further detailed information including the Terms of Reference (TOR) describing the exact scope of works in greater depth by contacting [email protected]. Please make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “Request for TORs – Supporting the administrative processes for the Establishment of the Water Resources Management Unit (WRMU) and Cross-Sectoral Mainstreaming of Climate Resilience into Policies, Plans and Regulations of Water-Related Sectors.”

For consideration, all interested & qualified persons should submit the aforementioned documents electronically as a single PDF by 4:30 pm (16:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time no later than August 7th, 2020. The Proposal should be sent to the following email address: [email protected].

Please make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “RFP – Supporting the administrative processes for the Establishment of the Water Resources Management Unit (WRMU) and Cross-Sectoral Mainstreaming of Climate Resilience into Policies, Plans and Regulations of Water-Related Sectors”.

Please do not send other unrequested documents, and please do not use other submission channels like Hightail, Vimeo, Google Drive, Dropbox etc.

GIZ will inform all companies that handed in proposals about the result of the evaluation process and whether they were successful in the tendering process.

