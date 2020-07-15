The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information informs the public that the Government of Turkey is having a virtual fair, for prospective students wishing to pursue undergraduate, graduate and doctoral studies in Turkey, from Monday, 20 July to Wednesday, 22 July 2020, from 8 am to 8 pm (GMT).

The fair will be a meeting point for prospective students. It will include:

Over 200 Turkish universities

Meeting with university representatives online

Free academic counselling

Scholarship opportunities

Accommodation facilities

Language education centres

Interested persons should log on to www.virtualfair-yok.gov.tr, or email [email protected]

We encourage all interested, potential students to make use of this opportunity.

Ministry of Education

