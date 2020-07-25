The State of Grenada is now experiencing the effects of Tropical Storm Gonzalo now projected to pass between Grenada and Tobago.

According to information received from the Met Services in the twin-island republic, our southernmost neighbours are experiencing heavy downpours with gusty winds.

At 11 am, the centre of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located latitude 10.5˚ North, 60.5˚ West longitude or 65 miles East South-east of Grenada. Maximum sustained winds 40 mph, with its present movement west at 18 mph.

Gonzalo is expected to move across the southern Windward Islands this afternoon into evening and over the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday. Little change is expected in strength. Gonzalo is forecast to bring cloudy to overcast and windy conditions with moderate to heavy showers and thundershowers to the island.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) encourages the general public to be cautious as you travel on our nation’s roads, as flooded streets can limit visibility and endanger passengers.

Also be mindful of the threat of landslides in areas so prone.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4 / 440-0838 or 533-0766email: [email protected] and [email protected], website www.nadma.gd

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

