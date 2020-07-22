We announce the resumption of all our services as at Wednesday, 22 July 2020.

The Ministry of Health in Grenada has confirmed that all Covid-19 tests completed for persons employed or contracted by our company have returned a NEGATIVE result.

We would like to thank the Grenadian public, our customers and all our stakeholders for their patience and support over the past 2 days.

Grenada Bottling Company Limited

