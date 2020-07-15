This bulletin provides climate monitoring information for June 2020, as well as climate forecast information for July to September 2020 for Grenada.

Most historical observations were recorded at MBIA, Point Salines, St George with additional rainfall data throughout the State recorded by NAWASA and Ministry of Agriculture. The forecast information is drawn from the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) climate outlooks (http://rcc.cimh.edu.bb/climate-outlooks/). Other inputs were made by NaDMA.

Meteorological Services, MBIA

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.