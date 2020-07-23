The National Emergency Advisory Committee (NEAC) held a virtual emergency meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the pending threat of Tropical storm Gonzalo to the island.

Discussions in the over 2 hours long meeting were centred on the following key areas of response: the possible opening of emergency shelters in the various districts and at what time, protocols to follow for people currently in quarantine, Covid-19 protocols at shelters, the possible activation of the NEOC, communication capabilities and at what stage should recommendations be made on the possible commencement of warnings for the island.

Thursday’s meeting drew presentations and expert advice from as far as the Head of Meteorological office in Trinidad and Tobago, which is Grenada’s focal point, as the advisory body ensured the recommendations which will be proposed to the Cabinet are in the best interest of the country and its citizens.

As the country awaits the forecast impact day of Tropical Storm Gonzalo, stakeholders reassured the body that the national mechanism is ready to respond to the hazardous conditions Tropical Storm Gonzalo may possibly bring.

Though still forecast to become a hurricane, the satellite wind data indicates that Tropical Storm Gonzalo is even smaller than previously thought, with tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 25 miles.

GRENADA AND ITS DEPENDENCIES ARE NOT UNDER ANY WATCH OR WARNING AT THIS TIME.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) and the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Gonzalo and update the public in a timely manner.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4 / 440-0838 or 533-0766email: [email protected] and [email protected], website www.nadma.gd

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

