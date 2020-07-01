Grenada stands to shine in the region and that brilliance is seen by many within the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Associations of Football (CONCACAF).

That was the sentiment of Howard McIntosh, Project Manager in CONCACAF and former FIFA Development Officer for the Caribbean region. McIntosh was a guest to the Grenada Football Association’s (GFA) virtual Annual General Council Meeting, speaking on behalf of Concacaf President, Victor Montagliani, who unavoidably could not attend.

McIntosh extended greetings on behalf of the Concacaf Chief and his executive council, as well as officers of the Confederation.

In his address to GFA council members, McIntosh reminded the GFA of its many achievements in football, including the Senior Men’s and the Girls Under-20 Teams, which both qualified for the final stages in Concacaf competitions. “Your Spice Boyz and Spice Girls have made this little island proud and as a Caribbean man myself, I am extremely proud of my adoptive home,” McIntosh stated.

He told members in attendance at the meeting that they stand to shine within the region and must be prepared to do the hard work to sustain that attention. Urging clubs to seek the highest standards in development, both on and off the field, McIntosh said Concacaf stands ready to work even closer with the GFA. “President Montagliani is aware of the work you are putting in to develop the sport here in the Spice Isle and believes that with guidance from your wonderful strategic plan, you are poised to shine in our region.”

The CONCACAF Project Manager, however, warned against complacency and disunity and called on all affiliates to work together for the common good of the association. “We do not expect you to always agree on the approach to football development, but I warn each and every one that Grenada is destined for greatness and that greatness I am speaking about will only come from a united effort.”

The GFA Annual General Council Meeting comprised the 10 Premier League Clubs, and 3 delegates from each of the 4 football conferences.

