by Linda Straker

From 15 July, Grenada reopened Maurice Bishop International Airport

Barbados is connecting hub for interCaribbean Airways

Using Barbados as its connecting hub, interCaribbean Airways as of 1 August 2020 will commence serving the Eastern Caribbean with flights to Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“With flights already available to St Lucia, interCaribbean announces effective 1 August, connecting services will commence from Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport to Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica,” said a statement from the airline which has been operating in the Northern Caribbean for the past 22 years. “The scheduled expansion in the Eastern Caribbean will give connective travel to the existing 22 cities served by interCaribbean across its Pan-Caribbean network as services are restored.”

For more than 2 decades, interCaribbean’s operations have focused on the western area of the Caribbean, with services in some of the region’s major cities in Antigua, Bahamas, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, the British Virgin Islands, St Lucia, Turks and Caicos.

Tourism Minister, Clarice Modeste, announced last week that the airline is among 3 regional carriers expected to fill the void left by LIAT which is owned by regional governments and which is expected to go into liquidation.

On 15 July, Grenada reopened the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) for regional commercial passengers and has scheduled 1 August as the date for international flights. The airport was closed as part of measures to contain and control the spread Covid-19.

