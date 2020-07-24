The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) advises the general public that Grenada and its dependencies are now under TROPICAL STORM WARNING.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible for Grenada and its dependencies in the next 36 hours.

At 11 am, the centre of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 10˚N, 54.2˚ Longitude West or 458 miles east south-east of Grenada. Maximum sustained winds near 50 miles per hour. Present movement is west at 18 mph.

Gonzalo’s centre is expected to pass between Grenada AND St Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday. For Grenada, 24 hour accumulated average rainfall amounts of 6-8 inches is possible.

Gonzalo is expected to have an increase in forward speed with a west-northwest track over the weekend. The storm has weakened slightly over the past few hours and tropical storm force winds extend outward only 25 miles from the centre.

Despite this, citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow the directives issued by the agency and work to ensure we preserve lives, livelihood and property.

NaDMA advises all to conduct your personal assessment of your dwelling place, make decisions on whether or not to evacuate, please note that your nearest shelter may not be open, so consult the list and identify the next closest, charge phones and other gadgets, stock up on medications and essential supplies.

For businesses ensure assets are secure, double check sandbags and shutters and be ready to evacuate staff.

Marine operators are advised to secure your vessels.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) and the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Gonzalo and update the public in a timely manner.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4 / 440-0838 or 533-0766email: [email protected] and [email protected], website www.nadma.gd

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

