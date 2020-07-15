by Linda Straker

Caribbean Airlines repatriated over 25 Grenadians from Trinidad

Departed with 75 Trinidadians from Grenada, including SGU students

Maurice Bishop International Airport opened today for commercial passengers

More than 25 Grenadians who were stuck in Trinidad when the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) closed to commercial traffic in March as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, have been repatriated.

Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, confirmed that all the persons including 8 Chinese on the flight which arrived shortly after midday on Wednesday, have been stuck in Trinidad since March. They were allowed to go to their places of residence because they came from a Covid-19 low-risk territory. “All of them were in Trinidad since March because of the lockdown,” he said.

Upon arrival at the airport, they underwent screening as mandated in the new health protocol. All persons tested negative in the rapid test. Trinidad and Tobago is classified as a low-risk or Green zone territory.

The Caribbean Airlines aircraft that repatriated the Grenadians, departed with 75 Trinidadians who were stuck in Grenada, 25 of whom were students pursuing further studies at St George’s University. The group will be quarantined on arrival.

Grenada officially opened Maurice Bishop International Airport today, 15 July for commercial passengers. However, because Covid-19 is affecting some areas worse than others, the Cabinet created 3 different categories for arriving passengers.

The Green zone or low-risk passengers are those coming from Caricom states with less than 20 Covid cases in the past 14 days; Yellow zone or medium are passengers from Canada, the European Union with the exception of Portugal. Red zone or High-Risk passengers are those who are from the USA, Russia, Portugal and Latin America.

Steele said on Tuesday that the health ministry will be continuously reviewing Covid-19 data from around the world and the countries will be placed in zones as reflected in World Health Organisation (WHO) data.

