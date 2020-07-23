The events of the last 7 days have left the country saddened. The Grouping of Civil Society Organisations (Grouping of CSOs) joins the nation in expressing condolences.

David “Peck” Edwards, Cultural Ambassador:

It is with deep sadness that the Grouping of Civil Society Organisations learned of the passing of Cultural Ambassador, David “Peck” Edwards. Peck’s life exemplified dedication and service par excellence to the nation in the cause of advancing steelpan and steelpan music.

In 1986, it was former Roman Catholic priest, Trevor Emmanuel, and Peck who were the officers at the Ministry of Culture charged with the introduction of steelpan to the schools. When Trevor passed on not too long after, the task was left in the very capable hands of Peck Edwards. There is no longer any stigma associated with “playing pan” which is now dominated by women and young people. A steelpan rendition, particularly by the young/very young, has become an essential activity of the formal programme of any national event and a number of schools proudly have their own steel bands. We salute Peck’s contribution to that leg of the journey of steelpan in Grenada. His legacy is secure! We extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the steelband fraternity. May he rest in peace!

Martin Redhead of Grenada Technical and Allied Workers Union:

The Grouping of Civil Society Organisations also takes this opportunity to express its shock and sadness on the sudden passing of Comrade Martin Redhead of the Grenada Technical and Allied Workers Union. Comrade Redhead was a familiar face on the front line of many notable workers’ struggles in Grenada. We salute his contribution to nation building and extend our condolences to his family, friends, the Grenada Technical and Allied Workers Union and to the wider trade union fraternity. May he rest in peace!

Bus Accident, Eastern Main Road, Westerhall, St David:

As the rest of the nation, the members and associates of the Grouping of Civil Society Organisations are traumatised by the accident which took the lives of 3 persons, including 2 health workers on the evening of Monday, 20 July. We offer our condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of the deceased and our best wishes for the full recovery of those who received serious injuries. We trust that there will be a full inquiry by the police into what were the factors leading to this tragic accident so that corrective action could be taken by all concerned.

At this time, our health facilities are stretched to the limit and can ill afford the loss of staff or the increased demand due to serious accidents like this one. We also recognise that the pyscho-social stresses are building up in ways that we may not even be aware of and this accident has added to those pressures. We urge EVERYONE to do his/her part to stay safe.

Grouping of CSOs

