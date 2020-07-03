The Grenada Technical and Allied Workers’ Union (GTAWU) and RBTT have been engaged in discussions following the bank’s decision to sell all its operations in the Eastern Caribbean.

These discussions involved the right of the workers to exercise their option to continue with the new consortium organisation or be terminated and receive payments for their years of service.

The union has always held the view as supported by Section 45 (1) & (2) of the Employment Act of the Grenada Labour Code, that no worker can be forced/sold over to work with any employer. The bank (RBTT) is arguing that the workers must all agree to be sold over to the new organisation or lose their years of service with RBTT.

The union is also demanding that the other outstanding matters such as finalising and signing of the Collective Labour Agreement and Salary increases beginning July 2019 must be completed before the change in ownership.

The Grenada Technical and Allied Workers’ Union (GTAWU) has written to RBTT giving a deadline of Monday, 6 July 2020 for the submission of its (bank) response to the union as was promised during the last meeting held on 9 June 2020.

The public is advised that should the bank continue to deny the workers their right to opt for termination and receive severance pay, then RBTT must be held responsible for any industrial actions which may arise.

GTAWU

