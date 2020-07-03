The Grenada Technical and Allied Workers’ Union (GTAWU) has written to Prime Minister, Dr the Rt Honourable Keith Mitchell, requesting an urgent meeting to discuss matters of concerns regarding the government stimulus package.

The union has been receiving reports from workers especially in the Tourism, Hotel and Hospitality sectors that they have not received any assistance as was promised and announced by the government. Also, the union wishes to discuss reports that some of the resources/finances from the stimulus package which were earmarked for the workers may not have reached the intended beneficiaries.

GTAWU holds the view that the unions should have been involved in the administration/application of the stimulus package since they are the representatives and voices for workers. This would have also allowed for a better scrutiny of the process and provide the avenue for oversight and feedback from the workers organisations.

The unions were originally invited to be part of the Stimulus Package Evaluation Committee, but the government has since changed its mind.

GTAWU looks forward to engaging Dr Mitchell so as to be able to help in ensuring that our country’s scarce resources are prudently utilised and reach the intended members of the working class.

GTAWU

