by Brian JM Joseph

If we’re going to be that reckless and irresponsible as a people by failing to adhere to rules and regulations, then we’re putting our lives and lives of others at risk. If we all act responsibly we can at least help protect our community from the spread of Covid-19.

In a video posted on social media we saw many Grenadians engaging in beach fete at Bathway it was rather “reckless and irresponsible behaviour” being displayed over the weekend and this could’ve led to a potential outbreak of Covid-19 because “we don’t know who the asymptomatic individuals are.”

After so many months of lockdown being confined to our yard space under certain hours of curfew, I thought that this pandemic would have knocked some sense into some of our heads, but unfortunately for many, it doesn’t seem that way at all. I cannot stress enough how critically important it is to follow the guidelines set out under the Covid-19 Regulations Act.

This virus remains highly contagious and very unpredictable and yet Grenadians remain complacent.

Aren’t we concerned about asymptomatic individuals despite the clearance that we have nil cases on island. This doesn’t mean that we can become reckless and irresponsible. If many of us have been keeping abreast with current news affairs and what’s happening in the USA, Europe and elsewhere as it relates to the spread of Covid-19.

We would most definitely know that the number of recent surging cases in the USA are directly linked to spread that originated from individuals attending a large party, acquiring the virus and then spreading the virus to other friends and family members. We have experienced some disturbing and irresponsible behaviour from individuals who ought to know better.

In a letter dated 14 July from the Press Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office,

Government expresses concern about growing disregard for Covid-19 Regulations.

Government is therefore calling on nationals to demonstrate grater responsibility for their own health and safety and that of their fellow citizens.

People should never host or attend indoor gatherings

Restriction on social activities and funerals. No person shall host or attend–

(a) any social activity of any description hosting more than twenty persons; or

(b) a funeral hosting more than fifty persons in addition to the officiant and essential mortuary staff; or

(c) a wedding hosting more than fifty persons in addition to the officiant, the bride and the groom.

Maintain physical distance of at least 6 feet from individuals who you do not share a household with, wear a face covering if you cannot socially distance, and wash your hands frequently.

THESE ARE ALL REALLY SIMPLE – PEOPLE JUST NEED TO BE RESPONSIBLE AND DO THEM!

