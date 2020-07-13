A motorcycle rider is in police custody assisting with investigations into an incident in which an officer on duty was knocked over at Bathway Beach, St Patrick, on Sunday, 12 July 2020.

The female officer sustained numerous bodily injuries after being thrown in the air and landing about 6 feet from where she was executing her duties. She is currently on medical sick leave.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) reminds persons that mass informal gathering as was on display at Bathway Beach at the weekend is illegal, as per Covid-19 Regulations. Persons who have plans of engaging in these informal activities are encouraged to cease and desist from doing so.

Persons are also reminded that the Covid-19 Regulations in respect of mandatory wearing of masks, and physical distancing are still in effect.

Amplified music in private motor vehicles must be played consistent to with that of the Noise Control Act.

Office of Commissioner of Police

