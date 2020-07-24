As the island prepares for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Gonzalo the following protocols are expected to guide shelter use, once activated.

There will be an identified isolation area in each shelter A health check will be conducted on all occupants entering the shelter All occupants are required to wear face covering. Occupants are required to supply their own face covering All occupants are to maintain 6 feet distancing in and around the shelter Frequent hand washing or hand sanitising and cough etiquette will be in effect Occupants are not allowed to share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding or other personal items. Occupants are asked to walk with their own utensils/supplies Persons will be monitored for illnesses:

Fever Chills Cough Loose stool and frequent bowel movement Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; and Other symptoms compatible with Covid-19 (e.g. muscle aches, headache, sore throat, runny nose, loss of taste or smell).



The list of shelters will be disseminated later today.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4 / 440-0838 or 533-0766email: [email protected] and [email protected], website www.nadma.gd

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

