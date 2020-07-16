by Linda Straker

3 caught entering island without following immigration regulations and Covid-19 health protocols

Health authorities conducted both Rapid and PCR test on them

Reprimanded after pleading guilty to various immigration charges

Police have confirmed that 3 foreign nationals were on Thursday, 16 July taken before a magistrate in St George’s after they were caught entering the island without following the legal requirement as mandated in the immigration regulations and the new Covid-19 health protocols.

South African national Shaun Wadell, 48years; British national Emily Jean Davis, a 22-year-old student; and a 15-year-old Trinidadian student, who were charged with 1 count each of Entering the State without the consent of an Immigration Officer.

They were not charged a fine or sentenced to prison but were instead reprimanded after pleading guilty to various immigration charges. Grenada’s Immigration Act states that any person who is guilty of violating the Immigration Act shall be fined a maximum of EC$3,000 or to imprisonment for 6 months.

A news release from the police said that the boat captain Wadell was charged with allowing 2 passengers to disembark within the State of Grenada without the consent of an Immigration Officer, Entering the State of Grenada by sea while the seaport remained closed, Entering the State of Grenada at a place not designated as a legal port of entry and Failing to Furnish an Immigration Officer with a list in duplicate of all passengers on board his vessel.

The 3 arrived in Grenada aboard a sailing yacht on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 from Trinidad and attempted to enter the island on Pandy Beach, close to one of the main quarantine facilities for yachts.

It was the same day Health Minister Nickolas Steele disclosed that law enforcement had to escort yachts outside of Grenada’s waters because they failed to comply with the new Covid-19 regulations.

The regulations currently mandate that all persons entering Grenada must be tested for Covid-19. Yachts entering must first alert the Grenada Ports Authority so they can be escorted into port by the Coast Guard.

Health authorities conducted both Rapid and PCR test on the 3. The court did not order them to be placed into quarantine. Grenada, like other places around the world, has put new health and legal measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

