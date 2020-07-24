The driver/owner of a motor vehicle has been arrested and charged for the offences of Forgery and Uttering a Forged Document after presenting a false motor vehicle insurance certificate on 8 June 2020 at the Inland Revenue Department.

The charges were laid against John Cadet, 46 years old, Self-employed of Belmont, St George, on Wednesday, 22 July 2020.

He has been placed on $5,000 bail and is due to appear in Court on Tuesday, 18 August 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

