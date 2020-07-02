Police have arrested and charged a St Andrew man in connection with a video released via social media.

Shaundel Gordon, 35 years, Self-Employed of Canal Road, Grenville, St Andrew was arrested and charged on Wednesday, 1 July 2020 for the offence of Threatening Language, with intent to provoke another person to commit a breach of the peace, contrary to Section 133(a) of the Criminal Code, Chapter 72(A) Volume 4 of the Continuous Revised Laws of Grenada.

He has been granted bail in the sum of $2500 with one surety and will appear at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 23 September 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

