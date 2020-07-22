Two St George residents jointly charged for the offence of Money Laundering pleaded guilty on Tuesday, 21 July 2020, at the Carriacou Magistrate’s Court.

Erskin Heuton, 29 years, Fisherman, of Beaulieu and Victor Vesprey, 40 years, Fisherman of Belle Vue, St George, were apprehended after the Coast Guard intercepted a fishing vessel outside Mt Pleasant, Carriacou on 19 July 2020.

A search of the men and the fishing vessel turned up just over EC$71,000 in cash.

Heuton was fined $20,000 to be paid in 8 months, in default, 2 years at Her Majesty’s Prisons, while Vesprey was fined $30,000 to be paid in 3 months, in default, 1 year at Her Majesty’s Prisons.

The money has been forfeited to the State.

Office of Commissioner of Police

