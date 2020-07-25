Although Tropical Storm Gonzalo has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression, Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Dr the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell, is appealing to the nation to remember the tough lessons of Hurricane Ivan and do everything possible to protect life and limb for the rest of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Dr Mitchell said while Gonzalo was nowhere on the scale of Hurricane Ivan which devastated Grenada in September 2004, it would be unwise for people to be lulled into a false sense of security.

Dr Mitchell said, “Since we are all dealing with the impact of Covid-19, we must remain particularly cautious, and not allow complacency at this time. Hurricane Ivan taught us a valuable lesson about being prepared, let us use that lesson to remain vigilant as a nation for the rest of the hurricane season.”

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA), through the Met Office at the MBIA, provides updates on any pending weather system.

Dr Mitchell is also urging people to ensure they utilise information from only “verified and authentic sources”.

GIS

