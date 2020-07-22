Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Lester Samuel, 41-year-old resident of Pomme Rose, St David.

Samuel was last seen about 7:30 pm at his residence on Saturday, 18 July 2020,

He is 6 foot 3 inches tall, slim built and dark brown in complexion.

Anyone seeing Lester Samuel or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact St David Police Station at 444 6224; Grenville Police Station at 442 7224, CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

