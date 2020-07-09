Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Peter David, as well as the Permanent Secretary and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, extend condolences to the family of a dear colleague and friend, Ralph Borris, who passed away this week.

Borris gave yeoman service to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a chauffeur, from 1985 until his retirement in 2013, including his years in the same capacity at the Grenada Embassy in Washington DC, from 1991 to 1996.

For his long-standing dedication, loyalty and service to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Borris’ passing has undoubtedly echoed through the halls of our government offices locally, and in our embassies around the world. Today, we remember him just as he was — for his gentle and courteous demeanour, his quiet, unassuming wit and his willingness to always go beyond the call of duty.

We hope he knew and felt how much we all appreciated him. We are eternally grateful for the commitment and kindness he extended to all of us so graciously.

May the soul of this very good man, our colleague, Ralph Borris, rest in eternal peace.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

