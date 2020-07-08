by Linda Straker

Dr Kelvin George is new chairman of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Review Panel

Emmanuel Duncan replaces Senator Christopher DeAllie on Review Panel

Appointments effective as of 11 May 2020

Dr Kelvin George, who is the current Director of Economic and Technical Cooperation in the Ministry of Finance, is the replacement chairman for the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Review Panel; while Emmanuel Duncan, President of the Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GCIC), replaces Senator Christopher DeAllie.

According to a notice in the 3 July 2020 Gazette, Duncan is replacing Senator Christopher DeAllie, while Dr George is replacing Kendall Alexander, the immediate former chairman. The appointments became effective as of 11 May 2020.

DeAllie said that he previously served on the Review Panel but had to give it up because he is now serving as the Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Committee. That committee is responsible for processing any application for any licence under the CBI Act, and any application for Citizenship by Investment or Permanent Residence by Investment.

Section 9 of the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Act No. 15 of 2013 provides for the formation of the Review Panel. DeAllie explained that it is a tribunal for persons who are denied citizenship through the programme to appeal the decision.

The legislation mandates that the Minister for Citizenship may, where he or she deems it necessary, appoint a panel to review applications that are denied. “Where a review panel has been appointed, the panel may request the applicant to appear in person before it,” the legislation advises.

According to CBI data on the Ministry of Finance website, during the last quarter of 2019 there were 375 applications; 27 were denied.

The review panel comprises of:

an attorney-at-law recommended from the Grenada Bar Association with at least 10 years of practice in the field a representative of the Immigration Department a minister of religion or another representative from the religious community a representative of the Ministry of Finance a representative from the Grenada Industrial Development Corporation a representative from the Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce

The CBI legislation said that the Review Panel shall make recommendations to the Minister based on its findings in relation to the application under review.

