by Linda Straker

Deputy Commissioner of Police denies Royal Grenada Police Force uses hollow point ammunition

Doctor claimed bullet expanded in Charles’ thigh and has scattered into small pieces

Charles was shot last Sunday by an officer attached to Gouyave Police Station

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Franklyn Redhead, is denying claims made by an attorney that the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is using hollow point ammunition.

“That claim, as far as I know, is completely false. The RGPF does not have any hollow point ammunition in its inventory and we have not had a practice or tradition of using hollow point ammunition within our inventory,” Redhead said in response to claims made by lawyer Jerry Edwin that hollow point bullets damaged his client Jamol Charles, in the most recent police-involved shooting.

Describing the allegation as misinformation, Redhead said that ammunition in the shooting was a conventional warhead. “From my knowledge and certainly from the information that has been presented, the ammunition used was a conventional warhead, as is established within our protocols that is used routinely for RGPF operations. That is a complete falsehood and I believe it is purely to direct or misinform the public in a particular direction.”

In a statement issued late Tuesday night, Edwin who is representing the Charles family said that he was shocked to learn about the use of hollow point bullets by officers in Grenada. “I am highly disturbed and quite alarmed as would any member of the Grenadian public, to learn that the bullet which was fired by a policeman this past Sunday into the upper leg of young Jamol Charles was a hollow point bullet that is ordinarily used by military forces, not by police officers.”

The statement claimed that hollow point bullets expand when they contact the flesh of their targets. “We are calling for the investigation currently underway by the RGPF to review the use of military-grade weapons and to immediately cease the use of such deadly weaponry by our police forces.”

Stating that a doctor at the General Hospital who is treating Charles claimed that the bullet has expanded in the tissue of his thigh and has scattered into small pieces, Edwin said that this kind of bullet has no place in the arsenal of the police force. “They are banned in warfare as inhumane by the Hague Declaration and the Geneva Conventions because they cause great damage to their target’s internal organs and tissue,” according to the statement.

Charles, a resident of Gouyave was shot last Sunday by an officer attached to the Gouyave Police Station. The police have announced an investigation into the circumstances which resulted in the shooting.

Immediately after the shooting, residents in the community took to the streets calling for justice for the victim who is a well-known footballer. Edwin said that police was in search of Charles’ brother when they visited the family home.

