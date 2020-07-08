Identifying, isolating and preventing people infected with Covid-19 from further spreading the infection is key to helping OECS member states prevent the impact of the disease and the additional social and economic devastation of economies as they re-open their borders. In order to achieve this, Member States need to scale up COVID-19 tests in the short and medium-term.

Grant funds are part of USD 500 million that the Global Fund has made available to all recipients of its grants to use in their COVID-19 responses. HTEP submitted reprogramming requests and proposals for USD 356,000. USD255,245 of these funds are immediately available to the OECS, while the remainder will become available once the Global Fund is able to secure additional funds.

