The general public is informed that the Official Consolidated List of Electors as at 30 June 2020 will be available for inspection from Wednesday, 22 July 2020.

There shall be a 7 day period for claims and objections regarding the list from 22 to 29 July 2020.

The list can be found in each Parliamentary Election Constituency Office and at post offices, police stations, medical stations and other public places.

Requests for alterations or corrections of any error in the name, address or polling division of any registered person should be submitted to the Registration Officer of the constituency on or before 29 July 2020.

Everyone and particularly those who registered, are advised to inspect the list to ensure that his or her name is properly included. The list should also be checked to establish whether there is any name included in it that should not be there.

Attached is a list containing the names of Registration Officers, their constituencies, addresses and contact numbers.

Constituency Office Registration Officer Office Location Telephone No. Carriacou & Petite Martinique Geraldine Guy Kim’s Building, Church Street, Carriacou 443-6430 St Andrew South East Shirleen Robertson Agriculture Office, Seaton James Street, Grenville,

St Andrew 438-5248 St Andrew South West Wayne Horsford La Qua’s Building, Gladstone Road, Grenville, St Andrew 438-5228 St Andrew North East Evan George Matthew Bhola Henroy Davis’ Building, Junction of Paradise and Cocoa Road, St Andrew 442-4068 St Andrew North West Marcia Francis Annex to Mitchell’s Shop, Mirabeau, St Andrew 442-4367 St. David Vincent Morain Former NCB Building, Petite Esperance, St David 444-6025 Communal Cooperative Credit Union Building, Perdmontemps, St David Town of St George Stephen Raphael Croney Bruce Street, St George’s (Close to Sendall Tunnel) 440-4037 St George North East Barbara Charles Ground Floor of Deco’s Building, Tempe, St. George 435-5032 Dr Alexis Building,

The Greens, St Paul’s,

St George 435-9476 St George North West Kevin Francis Happy Hill, St George

(Two-storey building, Happy Hill main road after the Shenda Road on the left in a northerly direction) 440-5145 St George South East Glen Alexander Marian Community Centre, Cocoa Road, Marian, St George 440-6040 Dr Alexis Building,

St Paul’s, St George 435-9477 St George South Cheryl Ann Dunbar Limes Road, Grand Anse, St. George

(First building on the right entering the Limes Road) 439-7108 Springs, St George (Next to Liz & Rawle Restaurant) 443-3726 St John Catherine Hamlet Langton Road, Gouyave, S. John (Downstairs Carlton Frederick’s Building on Langton Road) 437-1319 St Mark Samuel Britton Queen Street, Victoria, St Mark (Downstairs Louise George residence at Queen Street, opposite the Fish Market) 437-1101 St Patrick East Chrislyn LaBorde Sauteurs, St Patrick (GIDC Building) 442-0776 St Patrick West Jennifer Charles Sauteurs, St Patrick (GIDC Building) 442-0777

Elvis Morain, Supervisor of Election (Ag.)

