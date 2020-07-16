A boat captain and 2 passengers were reprimanded at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 16 July 2020, after pleading guilty to various immigration charges.

British national Emily Jean Davis, 22, years, Student and a 15-year-old Trinidadian student were charged with 1 count each of Entering the State without the Consent of an Immigration Officer.

Boat Captain Shaun Wadell, 48 years, South African national was charged with allowing 2 passengers to disembark within the State of Grenada without the consent of an Immigration Officer, Entering the State of Grenada by sea while the sea port remained closed, Entering the State of Grenada at a place not designated as a legal port of entry and Failing to Furnish an Immigration Officer with a list in duplicate of all passengers onboard his vessel.

The 3 arrived in Grenada aboard a sailing yacht on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 from Trinidad.

Office of Commissioner of Police

