by Linda Straker

Dr Keith Mitchell to hand over chairman position of ECCB Monetary Council on Friday, 24 July

After virtual Handing Over Ceremony, council will convene for its 96th meeting

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, is scheduled to hand over the chairman position of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Monetary Council on Friday, 24 July to Council Member for Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris.

The monetary council is the highest decision-making authority of the ECCB and comprises the 8 Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Chairmanship of the Council is rotated among member countries in alphabetical order on an annual basis.

Following the virtual Handing Over Ceremony, the council will convene for its 96th meeting where it will receive the Governor’s Report on Money and Credit Conditions in the ECCU. The Handing Over Ceremony for the Change in Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council will be streamed on the ECCB’s Facebook page from 9 am.

