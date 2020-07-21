Police are investigating a vehicular collision involving a passenger bus and a garbage disposal truck, along the Westerhall, St David main road that resulted in the death of three people on Monday, 20 July 2020.

The accident, which occurred just before 4 pm claimed the lives of Kimberly Felix, 40 years, Lab Technician of Crochu, St Andrew; Rosey Roxy Baptiste, 48 years, Janitor of La Sagesse, St David and Alister Andrew, 28 years, Logistic Clerk of Post Royal, St Andrew.

Both Felix and Baptiste were pronounced dead at the scene while Andrew died at the General Hospital.

Autopsies are currently underway to determine the causes of deaths.

Office of Commissioner of Police

