The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) RGPF is warning against the non-compliance of the Covid-19 Emergency Powers Regulations, which has been extended to 11:59 pm on 20 July 2020.
The RGPF is reminding the general public that the regulations remain in effect and the mass informal gatherings and carnival-like celebrations that have been on display in recent times throughout the island, and in particular, at several of our nation’s beaches on weekends are against the regulations.
Persons are also advised that the Regulations mandate the wearing of appropriate face coverings/masks and the maintaining of physical distancing (Section 2, subsections a, b).
The RGPF is appealing to persons engaged in these mass informal gatherings as well as social activities, which are above the stipulated amount, to cease and desist from doing so. (Section 9 a)
Owners/users of private motor vehicles who are engaged in the playing of amplified sounds inconsistent to that of the Noise Control Act are also encouraged to refrain from such acts.
Office of Commissioner of Police
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
RGPF – As we a aware, well some of us anyway….Noise is subjective and one person playing amplified music at 90dB may not consider this to be loud whereas another individual listening at 50dB may find this excessive.
As stated, you appear to have a Noise Control Act but, is this enforced? Judging by the number of locations / venues where amplified music are being played excessively loud, I would say no.
Another question, are they dB ( Sound level meters) on island? In order to make the public aware of “The Act” and the tolerated level of noise from motor vehicles it is necessary to publish information to that fact. You may stipulate the required decibel level (dB) and give clear example of what one would experience in terms of loudness at that level… i.e if you whisper its around 30dB, normal conversation 50-65dB, lawn mower/weed eater 85-95db, power saw/jack hammer 110dB.. and of course, we have the amplified music that starts around 120dB and beyond. At what level is that detrimental to ones hearing?