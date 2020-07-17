The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) RGPF is warning against the non-compliance of the Covid-19 Emergency Powers Regulations, which has been extended to 11:59 pm on 20 July 2020.

The RGPF is reminding the general public that the regulations remain in effect and the mass informal gatherings and carnival-like celebrations that have been on display in recent times throughout the island, and in particular, at several of our nation’s beaches on weekends are against the regulations.

Persons are also advised that the Regulations mandate the wearing of appropriate face coverings/masks and the maintaining of physical distancing (Section 2, subsections a, b).

The RGPF is appealing to persons engaged in these mass informal gatherings as well as social activities, which are above the stipulated amount, to cease and desist from doing so. (Section 9 a)

Owners/users of private motor vehicles who are engaged in the playing of amplified sounds inconsistent to that of the Noise Control Act are also encouraged to refrain from such acts.

Office of Commissioner of Police

