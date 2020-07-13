Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell has commended West Indies for their win against England in the first of 3 test matches.

The regional players, chasing 200 for victory, reached the target with 4 wickets in hand, to claim victory in the match which ended on Sunday.

Dr Mitchell, an avid cricket fan and player, was happy with the team’s victory. He said, “It was a well fought victory and it should serve as motivation for the team as they prepare for the remaining matches. Jermaine Blackwood had a superb innings, rescuing the team from a shaky start and contributing 95 runs as the Windies reached 200 for 6. I think the important thing here is for the players to maintain consistency. I am fairly confident in the bowling lineup, but we have to ensure that the batsmen can deliver as well. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire team and management officials, we are proud of you.”

Dr Mitchell who has spoken in support of the England series, said it is a model that the region can emulate. He said, “We may not have the resources to do it exactly the way England has arranged this series, but there are certainly some lessons we can take from that experience as we look to restart regional cricket and other sporting activities. The health and safety of the players has to be of paramount importance, but we must find a way to provide them with opportunities to stay engaged during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Dr Mitchell wished the team similar success in the remaining 2 test matches, scheduled for 16-20 July and 24-28 July.

Office of the Prime Minister

