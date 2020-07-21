Prime Minister, Dr Rt. Hon Keith Mitchell says he is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life following a vehicular accident in Westerhall, St David on Monday.

Three people died when a truck and a Toyota minibus collided around 3:45 pm.

Expressing his sympathies to the family and friends of the victims, Dr Mitchell said, “It is a very sad thing for all of us, when people lose their lives through accidents, and, who were enjoying a good life health-wise. It is a sad time; 3 lives lost in one day, and multiple injuries. It is very tough for all concerned. My heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones, and I pray that God will comfort them.”

The Prime Minister says there is need to examine the circumstances under which the accident occurred.

GIS

