Prime Minister, Dr Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell, is optimistic about the West Indies’ performance in the upcoming 3rd test match against England, which begins at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday, 24 July.

With both teams chasing the Wisden Trophy, the match is now tied at 1-1, after the hosts leveled the series in the second test. The West Indies won the first test.

During an interview on Tuesday, Dr Mitchell said despite the outcome of the match, he is extremely hopeful based on what he has seen. “I am not too concerned about that loss. I expect them to put their best foot forward in the third match on Friday. I think it will be an exciting match in every respect.”

Coach, Phil Simmons, warned of possible top order changes for Friday’s series finale following the second test. Dr Mitchell says the team needs to have a good start in order to score runs. “So, their batting is still a concern. I always felt that their bowling department would have done well in England. They have a good crop of bowlers, and there are back-up bowlers that can replace others if needs be, but the batting area was my main concern.”

Nevertheless, the Prime Minister says the team has done well, and he gives them his fullest support. “I am very optimistic about what will take place in the 3rd match.”

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.