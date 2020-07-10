The Government of Grenada announces its commercial travel requirements. Grenada’s borders will reopen for regional travel from 15 July 2020. Borders will reopen for international passengers from 1 August.

All travellers must agree to the requirements before being allowed to book and travel to Grenada.

All travellers must complete, sign and submit a Health Declaration Form, and download and register on Grenada’s Contact Tracing App, both of which will be found on covid19.gov.gd.

All passengers must pay all costs related to their travel (flight, quarantine reservations, costs of testing at origin and in Grenada…)

Monitoring:

The Contact Tracing App and other applicable devices will be critical for the quarantine process, and all travellers will be required to download and adhere to the requirements of the App or device, or face the penalty, enforceable by law (A fine of $1,000 or one year in prison).

Related Costs:

First mandatory Rapid and/or PCR: Free Additional Rapid Test: US$30. PCR Tests: US$150. State-approved Quarantine: US$50 (does not include meals, and is subject to availability).

Low-Risk Countries:

People proceeding from regions and countries where there is no known community transmission or where the epidemiology of the region or country is considered favourable or low-risk, (Caricom countries), will be allowed to enter Grenada, subject to undergoing a mandatory rapid test at the time of entry.

If the Rapid Test result is negative, the person will be allowed to proceed to their accommodations, and have freedom of movement.

If the Rapid Test is positive , the individual will be tested using swab/PCR and placed in quarantine at an approved accommodation at their expense, for 2-4 days, pending PCR result.

If the PCR Test is positive, they remain in quarantine for a period of up to 14 days, subject to the discretion of the Grenadian health officials, or until they have tested negative on PCR, which may be done twice within a 48-hour period.

Medium-Risk Countries:

People proceeding from regions and countries where there is active, but manageable, transmission (Canada, UK and other EU countries) are required to comply with the following requirements. All quarantine accommodation must be approved by the Ministry of Health, and paid for by the passenger. Non-nationals must also have travel insurance covering Covid-19, or declare that they will bear the cost for treatment and isolation.

All passengers must have a certified copy of a negative PCR test, dated no more than 7 days prior to departure.

All passengers will have to undergo a Rapid Test on arrival at the airport.

If the Rapid Test is negative, they will be allowed to go to their approved accommodation, and be allowed limited movement.

lf the Rapid Test is positive , the individual will be tested using swab/PCR and placed in quarantine at an approved accommodation at their expense, for 2-4 days, pending PCR result.

If the test is positive, they remain in quarantine for a period of up to 14 days, subject to the discretion of the Grenadian health officials, or until they have tested negative on PCR, which may be done twice within a 48-hour period.

High-Risk Countries:

Persons proceeding from regions and countries where there is active and wide-spread transmission (only chartered flights, until further notice) are required to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of up to 14 days.

All quarantine accommodation must be approved by the Ministry of Health, and paid for by the passenger. Non-nationals must also have travel insurance covering Covid-19, or declare that they will bear the cost for treatment and isolation.

All passengers must have a certified copy of a negative PCR test, dated no more than 7 days prior to entry into Grenada.

All passengers will have to undergo a PCR test on arrival at the airport or within 48 hours of arrival. The individual will be placed in quarantine at an approved accommodation, at their expense, for 2-4 days, pending PCR result.

All passengers coming from Red Zones will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at an approved state facility for a period of up 14 days, subject to the discretion of the Grenadian health officials.

