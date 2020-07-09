The Office of the Supervisor of Elections is pleased to inform the general public that all constituency offices will recommence operations on Monday, 13 July 2020.

Our office hours remain the same, being 9 am to 5 pm on working days with lunch hour from 1 pm to 2 pm daily.

The registration process continues. Persons are reminded that when applying for the voter’s ID the necessary supporting documents must be provided pertinent to every individual.

Persons who completed the application for their replacement IDs on or before 28 February 2020 are asked to present themselves in person to collect same at their respective constituency offices. Individuals who applied for replacement IDs during the period 2-13 March 2020 will be informed as to the date for the collection of their ID cards. Please note that only the applicant can collect his/her ID and that persons collecting voter’s IDs should present their receipt.

All persons engaging the services of the Parliamentary Elections Office are reminded that strict safety protocols are in place. Only one client is allowed into the office at a time and an appropriate face cover must be worn.

For further information, the general public is invited to visit our website at www.peogrenada.org.

The Parliamentary Elections Office wishes to express its appreciation to the general public for their cooperation as we seek to enhance the democratic process.

Parliamentary Elections Office

