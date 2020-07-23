The Government of Grenada has signalled its intention to have both Houses of Parliament consider the revocation of Carnival Monday and Tuesday as national holidays this year.

A bill has been drafted that is expected to be brought before the House of Representatives when it meets next week Wednesday, 29 July from 9 am. It will then be taken to Senate, and is expected to then be passed into law. Carnival Monday and Tuesday are mentioned in the Bank Holidays Act, and as such, this legislative process must be followed.

During an interview on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister, Dr Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell, said with Covid-19 already impacting economic activity, government is keen to see the nation return to full productivity.

Dr Mitchell said, “Businesses have suffered over this period of time, and government itself has experienced a significant reduction in revenue. Therefore, with the cancellation of carnival this year, which negates the need for the traditional holidays, the prudent thing to do is to use those days productively. Government’s intention here, is not to disregard the importance of culture, but against the backdrop of our individual and collective losses in this pandemic, we must now seek to capitalise on every opportunity to revitalise the economy.”

Dr Mitchell made it clear however, that Emancipation Day, Monday, 3 August, remains a national holiday.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.