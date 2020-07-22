Development and Implementation of a Contractor’s Social and Environmental Management Plan

The scope of this service contract is determined by the Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS) Project, which is jointly financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI), the Government of Grenada.

The project will be implemented over the next 6 years by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Physical Development; Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation; the Grenada Development Bank (GDB) and the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) in partnership with the German Development Corporation (GIZ).

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire a qualified consultant (civil engineering, project management) on short term basis (60 days from August until October 2020) to develop a Contractor’s Environmental and Social Management Plan (CESMP). This includes:

Risk assessment for construction work as basis for the Construction E&S Management Plan (CESMP)

Elaborate a model CSEMP

Elaborate, based on the risk assessment, the necessary procedures and documents including text elements for the ToR for the implementation of the CESMP (Construction E&S Management Plan)

Elaborate tasks description for the allocated staff of NAWASA

Train staff of NAWASA and contractor in the implementation of the CESMP

GIZ now requests eligible bidders to submit their proposals in providing these services. Interested persons must provide expressive information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the services.

Interested parties are invited to submit the following documents to complete their proposals:

Technical offer Price offer Company/Consultant details including full (company) name, full address, phone and email Company/Consultant profile CV Previous experience with similar jobs. A summary description (including scope and location) of similar projects undertaken with contact details of reference principal.

Interested parties will obtain further detailed information including the Terms of Reference (TOR) describing the exact scope of works in greater depth by contacting [email protected]. Please make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “Request for TORs – Contractor’s Environmental and Social Management Plan.”

For consideration, all interested & qualified persons should submit the aforementioned documents electronically as a single PDF by 4:30 pm (16:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time no later than 6 August 2020. The proposal should be sent to the following email address: [email protected]

Please make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “RFP – Contractor’s Environmental and Social Management Plan.”

Please do not send other unrequested documents, and please do not use other submission channels like Hightail, Vimeo, Google Drive, Dropbox etc.

GIZ will inform all companies that handed in proposals about the result of the evaluation process and whether they were successful in the tendering process.

GIZ

