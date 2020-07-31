The scope of this service contract is determined by the Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS) Project, which is jointly financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI), the Government of Grenada.

The project will be implemented over the next 6 years by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Physical Development; Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation; the Grenada Development Bank (GDB) and the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) in partnership with the German Development Corporation (GIZ).

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire a qualified consultant company with experience in bathroom re-fitting, plumbing, rainwater collection and greywater reuse, for the project period from September 2020 until August 2022 to assist in the establishment of a certification system for the Challenge Fund for Water Users in the Tourism Sector. This includes:

Support the operation and implementation of the Challenge Fund for climate-resilient commercial water users in the hotel sector

Selection of adequate and interested hotels for bathroom refitting, greywater recycling and rainwater harvesting

Proposing water-efficient fittings in line with the specific needs of each hotel/guesthouse

Designing the most suitable water solution for a given hotel (greywater recycling or rainwater harvesting)

Auditing hotels and guesthouses over a 24-month period related to bathroom re-fitting with water-efficient fittings, greywater recycling and rainwater harvesting

Supporting GDB to work as auditors along with on-the-job training for local experts.

GIZ now requests eligible bidders to submit their proposals in providing these services. Interested persons must provide expressive information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the services.

Interested parties are invited to submit the following documents to complete their proposals:

Technical offer

Price offer

Company/Consultant details including full (company) name, full address, phone and email

Company/Consultant profile

CV

Previous experience with similar jobs. A summary description (including scope and location) of similar projects undertaken with contact details of reference principal.

Interested parties will obtain further detailed information including the Terms of Reference (TOR) describing the exact scope of works in greater depth by contacting [email protected]. Please make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “Request for TORs – Supporting the Establishment of the Challenge Fund for Water Users in the Tourism Sector.”

For consideration, all interested and qualified persons should submit the aforementioned documents electronically as a single PDF by 4:30 pm (16:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time no later than 14 August 2020. The proposal should be sent to the following email address: [email protected].

Please make the subject line of your email communication on this matter: “RFP – Supporting the Establishment of the Challenge Fund for Water Users in the Tourism Sector”.

Please do not send other unrequested documents, and please do not use other submission channels like Hightail, Vimeo, Google Drive, Dropbox etc.

GIZ will inform all companies that handed in proposals about the result of the evaluation process and whether they were successful in the tendering process.

