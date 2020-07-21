by Linda Straker

Police have confirmed the death of 3 persons following a vehicular accident on the St David main road in the afternoon on Monday, 20 July. The accident which occurred between 4 pm and 4:30 pm between a solid waste truck and a passenger bus also had others experiencing serious injuries. As of Tuesday morning, another male is receiving treatment at the ICU ward of the General Hospital.

Dead are Alister Andrew, a 28-year-old logistical clerk attached to the Criminal Records Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force; Kimby Felix, a 40-year-old lab technician at the General Hospital and Roxey Baptiste, a 48-year-old attached to the Mt Gay Mental Hospital. Police have confirmed that autopsies will be conducted today.

Police said the females died on the spot while the male died at the General Hospital. Video taken at the scene shows rescuers cutting through the bus to release a passenger who was pinned in the back seat, while other passengers were seen motionless.

All 3 were public officers attached to different government departments. Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, through his press secretary, said that he was heartbroken to learn about the accident and the fatalities. “He is saddened and shocked by the loss of lives,” said Acting Press Secretary, Leslie-Ann Johnson.

Police say that investigation is continuing into the accident which has caused the most number of road fatalities so far for the year.

