The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation has started the sanitisation of the St George’s market, in preparation for vendors to return.

Sanitation commenced on Sunday, 12 July 2020 and is scheduled for completion by 19 July 2020. In keeping with the general sector-based protocols for reopening, sanitisation is part of the criteria for resuming operations in that public space. To support the process, the ministry scheduled meetings with vendors to explain the protocols.

The first meeting was held on Monday, 13 July 2020 with a group of 129 vendors who normally occupy the open area of the market. Issues such as security arrangements and a schedule for regular cleaning were discussed.

The vendors also made recommendations to improve the operations and management of the facility. Vendors expressed their appreciation for the meeting and their willingness to cooperate with the protocols established to support a clean environment and to safeguard public health and safety.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 14 July 2020 with Group 2 consisting of the Spice Vendors in Building I, and on Wednesday, 15 July 2020, the ministry will meet with Group 3, which is made of vendors at Building II. All meetings commence at 10 am at the market.

The general public is advised that the date for re-opening and the protocols for operation of the St George’s Market will be announced upon completion of the sanitisation programme. At the conclusion of the sanitisation process, an inspection visit will be conducted by relevant officials from the Ministry of Health, Tourism and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development.

The installation of sanitation sinks, the cleaning of the drainage system, replacement of deteriorated grills and solid waste disposal will continue during the sanitisation period.

The ministry anticipates the cooperation of all vendors and stakeholders.

For further information, please contact:

Merina Jessamy, Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure Development and Implementation at 440-2271 or via email at [email protected] ;

; Najar Andall, Chief Technical Officer at 440-2271

Esther Thomas, Planning Officer II at 440-2271

Ignatius Mason, Market Manager at 440-1556

Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation

