The Division of Social Development and Housing in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, inform the general public of the registration dates for the School Uniform Assistance Programme in Carriacou and Petite Martinique for 2020.

Petite Martinique: Monday, 20 July at Petite Martinique RC School, 9 am – noon

Carriacou: Tuesday, 21 July and Wednesday, 22 July at Hillsborough Community Centre, 9 am – 3 pm

Registrants are asked to walk with identification for the child/children to be registered.

For more information, please contact the ministry’s HELPLINE on (473) 443-6026.

GIS

