A short to medium term ICT plan aimed at developing a new structure and governance arrangement for consolidating whole of government ICT functions under the Ministry of ICT, will be ready for Cabinet approval within the last quarter of 2020.

This was reported at a recent virtual meeting of all Public Sector ICT Officers convened by the new Minister with responsibility for ICT, Honorable Pamela Moses.

Finley Jeffrey, Permanent Secretary with Responsibility for ICT, who chaired the meeting, welcomed all officers and highlighted the key role that ICT has played during the Covid-19 pandemic. He further stated that the digital economy will play an increasingly significant role as a driver of economic growth and social transformation in the aftermath of the deadly pandemic.

The minister with responsibility for ICT expressed her appreciation to all ICT Officers who worked assiduously during the lockdown to ensure that the public service continued to function.

Minister Moses spoke of the dispersed nature of ICT throughout the various government ministries and departments, and noted that it is imperative that ICT officers work together to rationalise the resources and institutional coordinating structures of the Ministry of ICT so that it can better manage and deliver on its mandate.

The minister explained that scheduling regular meetings of all ICT Officers in the public service is a first step towards achieving a harmonised whole of government ICT structure.

She articulated a vision for ICT in the public service, premised upon centralisation and greater collaboration among IT professionals. Minister Moses also announced that against the backdrop of Covid-19 and given the protracted period of social distancing, the Ministry of ICT will be mandated to make a number of services offered by government accessible to the public online.

The meeting of ICT officers explored matters related to the centralisation of ICT staff, the renewal of Office 365 and Microsoft Agreements and cybersecurity. Chief Information Officer, Imi Chitterman, led discussion on a range of topics which included the National ICT programme, incoming ICT projects and government networks.

More than 60 ICT officers from the various ministries and departments attended the meeting, which was also attended by ICT professionals from various statutory bodies and state-owned enterprises. Officials agreed to meet on the first Thursday of every month going forward. The next meeting is scheduled for 6 August 2020.

GIS

