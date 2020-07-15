by Linda Straker

Allen Thomas of St David charged with non-capital murder of Angus Blessidelle

Kyron Tannis believed chopped by unknown assailants

No suspect in custody assisting with Tannis’ death

Police have charged a 45-year-old man with non-capital murder for one of the 2 homicides which occurred last weekend.

Charged is Allen Thomas of St David. The 45-year-old man who is also known as “Cabbage” walked into the police station in St David’s, hours after a stabbing incident which occurred in a shop in the community of Thebaide on Friday, 10 July 2020. Dead is 55-year-old Angus Blessidelle also known as “Snackette.”

Thomas appeared in court on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 and was remanded to prison. Both Thomas and Blessidelle are convicted criminal offenders and spent time at the Richmond Hill Prison.

Police are continuing the investigation into the other homicide matter which occurred in the parish of St Andrew. Dead is Kyron Tannis who is believed to have been chopped by unknown assailants on Gladstone Road, Grenville. On Wednesday, police said that there is no suspect in custody assisting with the investigations into the death.

Tannis was pronounced dead at the Princess Alice Hospital in Mirabeau on Saturday, 11 July 2020.

