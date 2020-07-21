On Friday, 17 July 2020, our company was contacted by officials of the Ministry of Health requesting our assistance in their contact tracing efforts as they had received word that someone who worked on a number of projects in Grenada, including our current sales warehouse expansion project, received a positive test result for the Covid-19 virus upon return to Trinidad and Tobago.

Our contact tracing documentation indicated that the individual’s last visit to our site was 26 June 2020, more than 3 weeks ago. We, of course, assisted the Ministry of Health and provided all required documentation and information, as per our company’s Covid-19 Protocols.

The Ministry of Health requested that all staff members and other contractors who would have visited our offices, be tested for Covid-19. Both Rapid tests and PCR tests were conducted.

All Rapid Test results were NEGATIVE.

Although none of our staff nor contractors were asked to self-quarantine, nor were we asked to close our operations because of a positive result from any Covid-19 test carried out at our facilities, our company’s Covid -19 Safety Protocol stipulates that the health and safety of all our staff, their families, our customers and our contractors is priority and therefore, while we await the official results of the PCR tests, we have decided to keep our offices closed.

We look forward to resuming operations as soon as the Ministry of Health concludes all testing.

Grenada Bottling Company Limited

