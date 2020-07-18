The Committee for Human Rights in Grenada, UK — CHRG(UK) — is calling on the US Government to show that black lives matter by revealing the location of the remains of Maurice Bishop and the others executed at Fort George on 19 October 1983; and if the remains were removed to the United States, to return them to Grenada.

Evidence shows that the bodies were initially buried in a shallow grave at Camp Fedon on the early hours of the morning of 20 October 1983 where they remained until the morning of 8 November 1983, when the bodies were exhumed by soldiers from the United States. Photographic evidence shows that when they were removed, the bodies were contained in body bags. Photographic evidence shows that the bodies were contained in individual body bags, and the bodies were intact as Captain Henry Fore was able to tell the press that the remains of Maurice Bishop and other had been discovered. However, when the bodies were delivered to the University at St George’s the next day for examination, they were described as unidentifiable and appeared to have been removed from the original body bags. The remains have never been returned to their families to enable them to have a decent Christian burial.

CHRG is therefore calling on the US Government to:

Reveal the location of the remains of Maurice Bishop and the others and return the remains to their families, and Explain what happened to the remains between the time of their exhumation to their delivery to the university to render them unidentifiable.

CHRG

