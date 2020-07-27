Yesterday, the people of Grenada united and prevailed in one of many battles that will be fought in the struggle against a burgeoning dictatorship in our country.

The NDC through its Public Relations Officer, voiced its strong objection to the attempt by Keith Mitchell and his administration to use the Parliament to impose martial law, thereby turning Grenada into a police state under the cover of the fight against Covid-19. We must stand vigilant and always be reminded that dictators and tyrants often use the very institutions of democracy, in this case the Parliament, to slowly, steadily and ‘legally’ destroy democracy.

The NDC salutes the people of Grenada for answering its call, and that of other patriots to rise up in defence of our country and our democracy. Particularly, NDC salutes the youth of Grenada who stood up and demonstrated just how much strength there is in unity. We are heartened by the awakened consciousness of our young people because our country cannot be rescued without their full participation.

We remain committed to playing our part in the fight against Covid-19 because for us, the health, wellbeing and safety of our people are of paramount importance. In that regard, we will continue to support all genuine and legal efforts by government to combat the disease. However, we will not allow Keith Mitchell and his administration to use the cover of Covid-19 to oppress the people or to avoid being accountable to us as he attempted to do when asked about our oil and gas resources.

We urge our people to remain vigilant because the unconstitutional and oppressive Coronavirus (Covid-19) Control Bill 2020 still remains a threat. We must all participate in the consultations that government says it will conduct and continue to voice our strong objections to this law.

As the consultations get underway, we in the NDC will continue to educate and inform the people of developments and we will fight in the interest of you all. In this regard, today we will host a press conference at 11 am which will be streamed live on our Facebook page.

Meanwhile, we remind all Grenadians to continue wearing your face masks, observe the recommended 6-foot physical distancing, avoid crowds, wash hands regularly and practice good hygiene. We can beat Covid-19 without turning our beloved country into an oppressive police state.

NDC

